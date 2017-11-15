IIM-Lucknow student allegedly commits suicide, friends say he was under depression

In a shocking incident, a student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Wednesday.

Madiyaon Police said that the 25-year-old student has been identified as Soham Mukherjee of Kolkata.

An engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Soham Mukherjee was a second year student of the management course at IIM-L.

“He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. Prima facie, it looked like a suicide case since his room was bolted from inside. But no suicide note was found from his room. A case has been registered and investigation are on to ascertain reasons for his taking to such an extreme step,” said Madiyaon police.

The police have seized his laptop and mobile phone to extract some information regarding his mysterious suicide. The body has been sent for the post-mortem.

His classmates claimed that he was under depression due to some personal problems and was not attending classes since a last three days.

He was also not taking calls from his batch-mates since then. He was not seen in the campus since November 12 and had just locked himself in the room since then. His hostel mates who peeped into the room spotted his body hanging from the ceiling.

Mukherjee had joined IIM-L for management after working for a multi-national company for a few years. His family members have been informed in Kolkata by the IIM-L management.

The IIM-L management expressed grief over the suicide. “He was a consistently well performing student. We are shocked over the incident,” said an IIM-L press release.