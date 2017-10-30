If seeking autonomy is anti-national, we are proudly so

The National Conference delved deep into contentious issues including Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's main Opposition party National Conference (NC) passed a resolution demanding restoration of autonomy to the restive state on Sunday.

In its delegates' session held after 15 years in Srinagar, the National Conference delved deep into contentious issues including Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.

"We continue to strive for the restoration of autonomy and Article 370 to its original, pristine form, while condemning those divisive voices who are opposed to the sovereign constitutional guarantees extended to the people of the state," the resolution reads.

The then National Conference government of Farooq Abdullah had passed the autonomy resolution in the Legislative Assembly on June 26, 2000, but it was rejected by the then NDA government. Under the autonomy resolution, Jammu and Kashmir enjoys complete autonomy on all issues except defence, foreign policy, currency, and communication, which remain with the Centre.

"We are not seeking internal autonomy from Pakistan, Russia, Britain, or America. We are seeking autonomy under the Indian Constitution. And it is already in the Constitution... I was the chief minister when I said on the floor of Assembly that we have only acceded and not merged (with the union of India). We have maintained our identity. We have our own constitution and flag," said Omar Abdullah, NC Working President and former J&K chief minister, while addressing the session.

Going back to the genesis of accession, he said the Centre is entitled to have control over the currency, defence, and foreign affairs. "When we say restore the autonomy, you say we are anti-national. Sorry Jaitely ji, (Finance Minister Arun Jaitely) if talking in the ambit of the Constitution is anti-national, we will wear this badge with all glory and without any hesitation. Call us anti-national; we will accept it," he said.

Calling for restoring the sanctity of the institution of dialogue, the National Conference resolution said the recently announced initiative through a representative of the government of India should have clarity and seriousness of purpose.

"A singular focus on military and an operational mechanism to deal with the Kashmir issue in the absence of a political initiative is a dangerous approach and continues to alienate the people. We urge both India and Pakistan to initiate a sustained, sustainable and comprehensive dialogue process to resolve all outstanding issues," it said.

In what could please the ruling NDA is that the NC resolution said, "It is for this purpose that our party wishes to see the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration rejuvenated to usher the entire subcontinent, especially Jammu and Kashmir, into an era of peace and stability."

NC's autonomy demand comes days after the Centre appointed former IB Director Dineshwar Sharma as the interlocutor for issues in Jammu and Kashmir.