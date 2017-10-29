If people can stand in queue to buy movie tickets, why can't they stand for 52-second national anthem: Anupam Kher

Commenting on the ongoing debate on whether to standing for the national anthem to be made mandatory, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday stated that if people can stand in queues to enter into cinema halls, party venues and restaurants they why can not they stand for 52 seconds for the national anthem in cinema halls.

Kher was in Pune on Sunday to receive Pramod Mahajan memorial award at the hands of union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar. Along with Kher, Shayara Bano who knocked the doors of the Supreme Court to end the Triple Talaq system was also given the award.

During his speech Kher slammed those who are opposing the idea of making it mandatory to stand up for the national anthem in cinema halls. He said, "There are some people who are of opinion that standing up for the national anthem should not be forced on them. However, for me, standing up for the national anthem shows the upbringing of the person. We stand to give respect to our father or our school teachers because it has been taught to us. Similarly, by standing up for the national anthem we are showing respect to the nation."

"If people can stand in queues for hours to get into cinema halls, party venues then why can not they stand for 52 seconds for the national anthem. The inner personality and nationalism of the person is reflected in those 52 seconds," Kher added.

Digging up the topic of 'Award Wapsi' Kher said, "When I failed in class tenth, my father took me to a eatery shop and celebrated the failure. At the age of 15, he taught me how to deal with failure then now this 'Award Wapsi gang' can not intimidate me. I am not doing anything extra ordinary, I am only speaking the truth."

Call the country as his big brother, Kher said, "India got the independence in 1947 and I was born in the year of 1955 and therefore I think that my country is only eight year older than me and consider it as my elder brother. When my country is my elder brother, it becomes my duty to protect my brother."