Lucknow: Class 7 girl stabs Class 1 student, school principal arrested

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met the class 1 student who was injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a girl in the toilet of a private school here.Adityanath visited the Trauma Centre here and talked to doctors, inquiring about the well-being of six-year-old Hrithik , who was attacked in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality by his senior, in a chilling reminder of the murder of class II student Pradyuman Thakur in a Gurgaon school last year.

Police have detained two persons in connection with the incident that took place on January 16 and identified the girl, who is also student of the school, who had allegedly attacked him.

"The girl is about 11 years old and studies in class 6. For getting the school closed, the girl attacked Hrithik ," police said, adding that detailed probe is still on.

The school's principal Rachit Manas was arrested by the police in connection with the incident that took place on January 16.

The girl student has been identified and arrested by the police under the Juvenile Act. “She confessed the crime and claimed to have committed it to get a holiday declared in the school,” said the SSP Lucknow Deepak Kumar. The victim had also told the police and his parents that “When didi was attacking him she was mumbling that school will be declared closed if I kill him”.

Also read Ryan International murder forgotten? Parents outraged after suspended principal joins another Gurugram branch

Agitated parents on Thursday held a demonstration outside the school and demanded action against the school management for failing to provide security to students. “How can we send our kids to school if they are not safe,” said Rajesh Sharma, Hrithik’s father who works as Class IV employee at the Luck now bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Bright Land School in Triveni Nagar, Aliganj when a Class VI girl student forcibly took the Class 1 boy student Hrithik Sharma in bathroom on the second floor and attacked him with vegetable-cutting knife after gagging him with her dupatta. She fled after locking the victim inside the bathroom just before the prayers at 10.30 am.

“The victim suffered multiple injuries with sharp-edged weapon on left eye, chest and abdomen. We have stitched wounds and have kept him under observation,” said Dr Sandeep Tiwari, Head, Trauma Centre, KGMU.

The incident came to the light when a teacher Amit Chauhan was on a routine round to check that all students were out of their classes to attend the assembly. He heard screams of the boy inside locked bathroom on the second floor. When he opened the gate, the boy was gagged with a red dupatta and profusely bleeding.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was given first aid and referred to the Trauma Centre. We also informed boy’s parents soon after the incident,” said Rachit Manas, Director, Bright Land School.

With inputs from PTI