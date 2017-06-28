If cows are harmed, we will raise voice: MGP leader

Goa Transport Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar today said his party, a partner in the BJP-led government in the state, will not keep quiet if cows are harmed.

The comments of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader comes in the wake of Sadhvi Saraswati's remarks that the beef eaters should be hanged during a meet of various Hindu outfits in Goa.

When his reaction was sought on the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle in animal markets for slaughter, Dhavalikar said, "The question that you have asked, I won't be able to answer but one thing is sure that we worship gau mata."

"Gau mata ko kucch bhi hua to hum awaz uthayenge, nahi to nahi (If any harm is caused to cow then we will raise our voice, otherwise not)," Dhavalikar said on the sidelines of a function to lay the foundation stone of a flyover here.

Sadhvi Saraswati had recently said that the beef eaters should be hanged. Her statement stoked a controversy with various political parties and social activists condemning it.

