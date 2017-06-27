Identify land mafias, lodge cases against them: DM to police

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ministhy S today directed the police to identify land mafias and lodge cases against those who had grabbed government land.

"The DM has said that in case heads do not take action to free their department's lands from illegal possession by mafias, then they will be also treated as co-accused for conniving with them," District Information Officer R B Singh said here.

FIR's will be lodged against them too, he said, adding after the departments get possession on their land, sign boards of must be put up.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh, the Vijay Nagar police have booked nine people for allegedly running an organised racket to grab private and government land by threatening people.

