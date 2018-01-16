Ichak Dana enthralls Israeli delegation

After an exhaustive session of both restricted and delegation-level talks to explore new avenues of cooperation, the Raj Kapoor's 1955 classic Hindi film, Shree 420 enthralled the visiting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his delegation.

During lunch which PM hosted at the Hyderabad House, one of the music items played by live band was 'Ichak Dana Bichak Dana'. Netanyahu, his wife Sara and members of delegation were amazed and identified the song. The band played the song twice at the request of delegation members, who with plates in their hands hit the floor.

Ministry of External Affairs secretary Vikas Gokhale shared the anecdote. He said soon the band started playing the song, several Israeli delegates immediately recognised the track. Indian diplomats present marveled at this shared cultural experience. "Interesting anecdote was that during lunch which PM hosted short while ago, one of the music items played by live band was 'Ichak Dana Bichak Dana'. Number of Israelis who knew that was amazing," Gokhale said. "Films are a good way to building people to people relationships," he observed.

Earlier in the day, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and his wife Sara were elated that they will get to see Bollywood up close when they travel to Mumbai. Netanyahu will visit Mumbai on Thursday, where he is slated to attend an exclusive 'Shalom Bollywood' event. "My wife and I are very happy, we're going to Bollywood. We would like to see it first hand," the Israeli prime minister, popularly known as 'Bibi', said at a joint press event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, and starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis, 'Shree 420' revolved around a poor but educated orphan who comes to Bombay with dreams of success.

Israeli delegation's extolling a Bollywood song doesn't go without purpose. As Israel fights a cultural boycott in the world, the PM Netanyahu had made it a point with his interlocutors to arrange a meeting with India's tip film directors and producers during his trip to Mumbai. 'The Shalom Bollywood' event, choreographed by his advisors and his hosts here is aimed at to fight the cultural boycott. The 'Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions' (BDS) campaign has hit Israel. The movement has been backed by people like Stephen Hawking, Angela Davis, Judith Butler, author Alice Walker, ex-Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters and critically acclaimed filmmaker Ken Loach. Last year, when Israel attempted to woo Hollywood stars, none of the 26 Oscar nominees who were awarded free trips turned up.

Netanyahu is supposed to appeal to Bollywood to come and shoot films in Israel, and offer tax breaks and facilitation. Both sides on Monday also signed an MoU in Film Co-Production in recognition of the role that films play in promoting people-to-people contact.

