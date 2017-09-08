IB report instigated by tobacco lobby?

These lobbies don't want tobacco to be banned in India. We, doctors, have a strong counter opinion. So we have written to the government, says Dr Kailash Sharma

Unhappy with the stand of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), labelling tobacco control as an "unhealthy activity", the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, has written an open letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, asking him to investigate if the IB report was "instigated" by the tobacco lobby to derail tobacco-control health activities across the country.

In his letter to Singh, Dr Kailash Sharma, Director (Academics) at the Department of Atomic Energy-run hospital has written,"Please investigate if the report has been instigated by the tobacco lobby to derail the efforts of Government of India and tarnish our image internationally. While tobacco industry lobbies to enhance their business, public heath activists are lobbying to save disease, death and deprivation."

Speaking to DNA, Dr Sharma said, "At Tata Memorial Hospital, we discourage tobacco consumption. Nearly 35-40% who come to TMH suffer from head and neck cancer. Media has reported that pro-tobacco lobbies want to impress upon the government that tobacco control is an international conspiracy. These lobbies don't want tobacco to be banned in India. We, doctors, have a strong counter opinion. So we have written to the government."

In his hard-hitting letter, Dr Sharma also questions the influence of the tobacco industry in shaping government policy and goes on to say that such dealings are sinister.

"India has witnessed a number of legal battles between the government and the tobacco industry apart from direct interference in policy making or enforcement. NGOs and civil society have played a pivotal role in augmenting Government's effort to accelerate tobacco control. Recently, a leaked document of one of the multinational Tobacco control cigarette company revealed a sinister plan to demolish India's tobacco control efforts by targeting activists and NGOs. I completely endorse steps taken to curb violation of any domestic laws. However, it would be unfortunate to malign "tobacco control" as an "unhealthy" activity." he says in his letter, asking the Home Minister to give his letter a prudent thought.

He further underlines the fact that while thousands of people die due to tobacco, only a miniscule percentage earns from its cultivation.

"Everyday 3500 people die due to tobacco that is equivalent to 10 jumbo jets crashing every day. This is the only consumer product, with no good use whatsoever, that kills every third consumer prematurely. The income from tobacco is only 17% of the health care cost incurred for treatment of tobacco related illnesses," he states.

Referring to the reports of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Forests, Dr Sharma adds, "The Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Forests presented a grim picture of immense environmental degradation caused by tobacco cultivation in form of pollution, forest fire, soil degradation and deforestation. Therefore, tobacco is not good for users, society and nation on the whole."

In June, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was hailed by the World Health Organisation for implementing 85% pictorial warnings. Instead of looking at the initiative as a measure to help people wean away from tobacco, certain factions have deemed it as an international conspiracy. Dr Sharma writes in his letter, "Large pictorial warnings on tobacco packets implemented by (JP) Nadda ji will go a long way in reducing the burden of Tobacco. It is sad that this noble act is being portrayed as part of an international conspiracy. It is also incorrect to say that large pictorial warnings will push people to consume alcohol and other harmful substances."