I&B Ministry shuffles many Group A officers

Barely two months after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shuffled over 24 senior officers of the Indian Information Service (IIS), over 20 Group A officers of the force were transferred on Wednesday.

Some of the reshuffles include the transfer of Patna director general (DG) of Press India Bureau (PIB) AK Rout to Delhi where he will handle publicity of the ministries of drinking water and sanitation, minority affairs and of women and child development.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu has been made an additional director general (ADG) in PIB Delhi and will handle the ministries of home affairs, personnel public grievance and pension ministry, Northeastern Railway (NER), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Department of Atomic Energy, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Central Information Commission (CIC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). His transfer is “under order of posting after repatriation from deputation”.

Jane Namchu, who was a director in the Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP) in Siliguri, has been transferred to PIB Delhi where she will handle publicity for the ministries of power, labour, new and renewable energy and minority affairs. TVK Reddy who was an ADG at PIB Vijaywada has been transferred to PIB Delhi.