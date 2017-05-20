IAS Officer's Death: Family writes to PMO demanding CBI probe

The brother of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazratganj area recently, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office demanding a CBI enquiry into his sibling's death.

In his letter, Mayank said his brother, Anurag, was an honest officer and wanted to work for the betterment of the society.

"A few days back, Anurag had told me that he had tumbled upon a major scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department of Karnataka, which he wanted to inform the PMO and CBI," Mayank said in the letter.

He also alleged that there was pressure on Anurag to withdraw the report which could have nailed senior officers and ministers, had it come in the public domain.

The family members are likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demand justice for Anurag.

Sushila Devi, the deceased officer's mother, made a fervent appeal to the prime minister and chief minister demanding justice for her son.

She said that she wanted to know why an honest officer was killed. She also mentioned that her son never went for morning walk.

Anurag was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on the morning of May 17.