IAF's C-130J Hercules sets new world record for longest non-stop flight

In a significant feat, the Indian Air Force's C-130J plane has set a record of being the longest flight onboard. On Twitter, IAF said on Saturday that it had carried out a 13 hours 31 minute non-stop fligth by C130J crew which isn't just an IAF record, but an IAF record by C130's. It was a gruelling 13-hour-31-minute non-stop flight, which IAF hailed as a show of 'great courage, skill and strength'.

LONGEST FLIGHT -A Gruelling 13Hrs31Min non-Stop flight by #C130J crew is not only an #IAF record but also a feat by C130's Globally. The team got airborne at FirstLight on 18Nov2011 & landed only at 06:31PM.This required great Courage, Skill & Strength on part of the #TeamIAF . pic.twitter.com/xo29QYfmza — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 18, 2017

The Lockheed Martin C-130J "Super" Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. The C-130J is a comprehensive update of the venerable Lockheed C-130 Hercules, with new engines, flight deck, and other systems. The Hercules family has the longest continuous production run of any military aircraft in history. India have inducted six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which were bought from the US at the cost of around Rs.6000 crore in 2010.

The C-130 J can be used for unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings, alongside duties such as gunship for aerial assaults, search and rescue mission, maritime patrolling.