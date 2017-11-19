Essel Group 90 years
C130-J

IAF's C-130J Hercules sets new world record for longest non-stop flight

C130-J (File Picture) (AFP)
Updated: Nov 19, 2017

A gruelling 13-and-a-half hour flight!

In a significant feat, the Indian Air Force's C-130J plane has set a record of being the longest flight onboard. On Twitter, IAF said on Saturday that it had carried out a 13 hours 31 minute non-stop fligth by C130J crew which isn't just an IAF record, but an IAF record by C130's. It was a gruelling 13-hour-31-minute non-stop flight, which IAF hailed as a show of 'great courage, skill and strength'.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J "Super" Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. The C-130J is a comprehensive update of the venerable Lockheed C-130 Hercules, with new engines, flight deck, and other systems. The Hercules family has the longest continuous production run of any military aircraft in history. India have inducted six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which were bought from the US at the cost of around Rs.6000 crore in 2010.

The C-130 J can be used for unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings, alongside duties such as gunship for aerial assaults, search and rescue mission, maritime patrolling.

