IAF drill: Agra-Lucknow Expressway safe from Chinese, Pak missile attacks

Agra-Lucknow Expressway has now become a safe haven for the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from any Chinese missile attack from Doklam and Pakistan’s from Rajasthan borders. It is because the runaway at the expressway is out of Chinese and Pakistanis missile range.

The IAF on Tuesday conducted a historical air operation on a 3.2 kms airstrip at Bangarmau in Unnao on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway as part of its preparedness against any Chinese and Pakistanis aggression on its air bases within their missile ranges. In case of attack, the air strike first targets air bases to destroy them so that fighter jets do not take off for launching counter-offensive.

On IAF’s demand requirement, the Union surface transport ministry had passed an order to construct airstrips at every strategically located expressway selected by the Air Force. Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to be bestowed with the honour of providing the IAF safest airstrip which out of missile range of China and Pakistan.

IAF has five air bases in Uttar Pradesh. They are strategically located at Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Bareilly to facilitate landing and take off facility to MIG, Sukhoi, Jaguar and Mirage fighter jets. Landing of Hercules C-130 is yet to be tested on any of its airstrips.

In first of its kind air operations anywhere in the country, about 15 fighter jets touchdown and took off airstrip near Unnao in just 28 minutes. Six Sukhoi-30, six Mirage-2000 and three Jaguars participated in the air drill at the expressway. MI-17 helicopter also participated in the operation.

But the show-stopper was the Super Hercules C-130, world’s largest and heaviest tourbo-prop carrier. It took from Hindon air base in Ghaziabad with about 200 Air Force special-trained Garud Commandos. It was the first to make a landing at the expressway at 10.15 am. After Garud commandos descended the air carrier with their vehicles etc, it took off and made another landing at the end to pick them up.

Mirage-2000 took off from Gwalior while Jaguar from Gorahpur and Sukhoi-30 from Bareilly air bases to make a sortie at the expressway airstrip safely. They remained on the airstrip for about 40 to 50 seconds with the front wheel up before speeding up to take off testing the airstrip was robust and safe enough to be used in case of any emergency or war-like situation.

Earlier, on November 21 2016, Mirage and Sukhoi jet fighters had touchdown the airstrip on 302-km-long Lucknow-Agra Expressway when it was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the presence of the former Defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

It is the second expressway in Uttar Pradesh which has the airstrip to provide facility for landing and take-off. Yamuna Expressway also has similar facility. Country’s longest proposed Poorvanchal Express from Lucknow to Ballia will also have similar facility.