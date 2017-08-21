I want my husband to spend maximum time with our children: Lt Col Purohit's wife

Within ​m​oments of the news of Supreme court granting bail to Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit spread, media representatives ​thronged ​Purohit's bungalow on Law college road in Pune but the bungalow remained as quiet as it was in last nine years. "My children have sacrificed father's love for nine years and therefore, once he comes home, I want him to spend maximum time with our children," Aparna Purohit, wife of Lt Col Purohit told DNA from Delhi.

Aparna travel ​l​ed to Delhi for the hearing on Purohit's bail plea in the Supreme Court and after court's order, she will be traveling​ to Mumbai to go to Taloja jail to receive her husband once he comes out of jail after nine years.

"The order was uploaded in the afternoon. After complying with​ the terms and conditions mentioned in the order, he will be coming out of jail. I will be personally going to Mumbai to receive him as I can not wait to see him out of jail," Aparna said.

According to Aparna, even after nine years, Purohit remained confident of coming of jail one day. "He is as confident as he was before going into the jail. Being an army officer, he is mentally very strong and his attitude has given strength to other family members also," she said.

Purhoit's father has a sprawling bungalow named 'Susrmuti' in upmarket area of Law college where Purohit family has been staying over the years. The usually quiet area ​saw ​lot of buzz with media persons​ flocking to ​Purohit's bungalow since Monday morning. The Purohit family members who were present at the house preferred to stay away from media​ glare​ and later decided to move ​out ​of the house to go to ​ an ​undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, Aparna told DNA that there will be some special reception for Purohit once he comes back home. "It will be a special day. We have waited for this day for nine years. More than anybody else in the family, my two children have sacrificed father's love over these years. Therefore, I want to see my husband and my children spending maximum time with each other when he comes home," Aparna said.

According to Aparna, the entire family stayed together in these nine years to help each other. She said, "In these nine years, entire family has functioned as one unit. Even our friends have supported us all these years. Our entire family has full faith in judiciary and I am confident that the final judgment will be in our favor."