I-T sleuths face tough time during searches at TN minister's

Income Tax officials who conducted searches on the premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had a tough time with a sleuth even having to face verbal abuse from two senior ministers and another AIADMK leader.

According to a senior tax official, state ministers Kamaraj and Udumalai Radhakrishnan and party leader Talavai Sundaram barged into the residence of Vijayabaskar when searches were on.

Sundaram is the special representative of the state government in Delhi.

Allegedly, they verbally abused an official who was leading the team of search officials.

Hence, the team was further strengthened by deploying more officials at the search site, the official said.

Also, a minor scuffle broke out between security personnel and an associate of a ruling party leader who was running in the outer precincts of the minister's house with some papers in his hand.

The official said CRPF personnel who gave proximate security should have acted swiftly.

"We are taking up this issue with CRPF higher authorities. No one should have been allowed to enter when searches were on," the official told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)