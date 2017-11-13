I-T raids: Jaya's personal secretary, physician appear before IT officials for questioning

Even as the Income Tax raids at the premises connected to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s kin and their associates entered the fifth day on Monday, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s personal secretary S. Poongundran and her physician Dr KS Shivakumar and AIADMK Amma factions Karnataka unit secretary Pugalendhi appeared before the I-T Investigation wing officials at Nungambakkam here for questioning.

Poongundran who was one of the Jayalalithaa’s most trusted aides having enjoyed free access to the Poes Garden residence while Dr Shivakumar is the son-in-law of Sasikala’s brother Sundaravadanam. Based in Bengaluru Pugalendhi who is a staunch loyalist of Sasikala has taken care of her needs in the prison where she is lodged.

IT department sources said that Poongundran, Shivakumar and Pugalendhi were summoned for further questioning over the documents seized during the raids. Sources said that it had also issued summon to Sasikala’s brother V Dhivaharan

After the appearing before the IT officials, Pugalendhi said that he was asked to appear again on Wednesday. “I gave them full cooperation to the officials. They did not seize anything from my house.They asked me to appear again on the day after tomorrow. I can’t say anything more,” he told reporters here.

The tax raids under “Operation Clean Money” was launched across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi at 187 premises targeting shell firms belonging to 10 groups including those run by members of Sasikala’s clan and their associates. The officials continued searches at five premises including Jaya TV office, residences of Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarassi’s son Vivek and her daughter Krishnapriya.

IT officials have supposedly unearthed several incriminating documents including documents of investments worth about Rs 1,500 crore and also seized cash, gold, diamonds and luxury watches as well. However, the officials said that total value of seizures and tax evasion through shell companies would be known only after completion of the search operations and compilation of all the data.