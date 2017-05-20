I-T raids BJP govt propaganda: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Three days after the Income Tax (I-T) department raided and surveyed multiple locations to investigate alleged benami properties linked to RJD President Lalu Prasad and his family, the veteran leader called it a “propaganda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, and hit back asking, “Name the so-called 22 locations that have been raided”

This is the first time Prasad, the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, has formally spoken about the I-T raids on his properties.

While replying to a reporter’s query related to the raids, Prasad, in his inimitable style, rubbished all charges and said, “Chaapa, chaapa, chaapa, chaapa… I am also interested to know… they are targeting my sons and me. For the last three days, the BJP-backed media is creating a perception saying there were raids at 22 places. I also tried to find out, but the only place few people went was Friend’s Colony.” He added in a tweet that the “chaapa” will be done by him in 2019.

Calling it a conspiracy of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Lalu said, “I will burn down the Lanka-like Modi government. Such tactics do not scare me. I am not one to bow down.” In his tweet, he added, “Listen, BJP/RSS people, Lalu will drag you off your seat in Delhi, whatever be my situation. Get it straight..don’t you dare threaten me.”

Lalu said his proposed August 27 rally against the BJP will decide the future course of action.