'I salute teaching community': PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers' Day, pays tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan

Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India', said Prime Minister on Twitter.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the teaching community saying, teachers' have a central role in realising the dream of a 'New India'.

The Prime Minister paid a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman.

"On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society," said Narendra Modi in a series of tweets.

"Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation," he added.

On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

Dr Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888. He became the first Vice President of India in 1952 and took on the role as the nation's second. President in 1962 until 1967.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1984 and the British Order of Merit in 1963.