'I don't want Maharashtra to burn', says Uddhav Thackeray as violence over Maratha quota continues

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed Maratha protestors not to indulge in any violence as the agitation for quota saw one more man committing suicide and protesters resorting to violence and arson at separate places in Maharashtra.

The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation. However, their latest round of agitation has taken a violent turn. Some Maratha organisations had given a call for a bandh today in Chakan area and a rally was carried out.

Addressing media, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Legislature should take the decision and should not wait for any report from the National Commission for Backward class.

Thackeray also said that he doesn't want Maharashtra to burn. "I appeal to the Maratha community to not indulge in violence. They should try to understand that Shiv Sena is with them. Let's keep the maharashtra together. For justice, Shiv sena will fight shoulder to shoulder."

When asked about comments being made by politicians over the issue, Thackeray said that he don't want to talk about anybody. "I don't want to create a difference between anyone. I can speak about every politicans comment. but I don't want to do that. I am not going to make any allegation"

He also said that to resolve the issue, Sena will give all support both in Assembly and Parliament.

Amid the continuing agitation, the Opposition Congress today approached Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, urging him to direct the Devendra Fadnavis government to announce a decision on the reservation issue immediately.

In Chakan, an industrial hub 40 kms from the Pune city, protesters indulged in stone-pelting and torched some public transport buses and private vehicles, a senior police officer said.

After violence in Chakan, orders prohibiting assembly of more than four persons at a place were imposed to restore law and order, Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram said.

The politically-influential community, constituting around 30% of the state's population, has been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education