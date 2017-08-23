I am wedded to my uniform: Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit

Purohit said that the first thing he would do upon his return to his home in Pune was savour food cooked by his mother.

Heaping praise on the Army for supporting him, and eager to don his uniform once again, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit on Tuesday said at the Sessions Court in Mumbai that, "My organisation does not get affected by the ripples of society. I have full faith in the Army and they have always been with me. I don't blame my government. It was my destiny." Asked whether he was excited to return to work, he said, "I want to wear my uniform. It is the outermost layer of my skin. I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country, if not the world."

Purohit said that the first thing he would do upon his return to his home in Pune was savour food cooked by his mother. "I love my wife, who has slogged for so many years," he said, talking about future plans. "I already have one dog, and am planning to get two more and stay at home with them. We will also celebrate Ganpati at home. My elder son is studying engineering and the younger one is 12 years old. I wish my younger son gets into the Infantry as we are a family of faujis, and I hope the legacy continues."

The Sessions Court in Mumbai issued Purohit's release order on Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ordered his release on bail. At the time of this report going to press, final formalities for his release were being completed at Tolaja Jail.

"In the Army, we are taught to have faith in ourselves, the command, commander and our organisation," continued Purohit. "The Army did not let me down. It has never been in the tradition or ethos of the Army to let anybody down. Never even once did I feel that I was out of the Army."

He added that he was yet to receive orders about which unit he would join on his return.