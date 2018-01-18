I am anti-Modi and anti-Amit Shah, don't consider them Hindus: Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj has again hit out at PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde.

Speaking at an event, Hegde said he doesn't consider Modi, Shah and Hegde to be Hindus. He said: “I am anti-Modi, I am anti-Hegde, I am anti-Amit Shah and according to me they are not Hindus.”

Earlier, Hegde had sparked conspiracy when he said BJP wanted to ‘change the Constitution’.

A day earlier, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha sprinkled ‘divine’ cow urine on a stage, actor Prakash Raj delivered a speech at an event here.Prakash Raj, who was invited to a programme titled ‘Our Constitution, Our Pride’ organised over the weekend reportedly criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde while delivering a speech at the event.

The criticism did not please members of the BJP’s youth faction, who, on the day of Sankranti, decided to sprinkle cow urine in the entire area to ‘cleanse and purify’ venue. Details of the incident were also expressed by the actor on Twitter. ‘BJP workers are cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra). Will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go’’ he tweeted.

Known as a critique of the government, Prakash Raj has been vocal about his political stance in many instances and has locked horns with various political parties on the same. Most recently, Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was ‘worrying.’

