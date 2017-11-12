Hyderabad: Students stage protest against 12-hour days

Students of a private school in Hyderabad staged a protest in front of the school premises on Saturday against the long class hours.

Students of Gowtham Model School, situated in Chaitanyapuri area of the capital city, raised slogans of justice against the management, demanding a reduction in school timings.

A student named Rohit claimed to media that they are forced to attend 11 hours of classes, and then burdened with homework.

"We have to wake up at 5.30am to attend school from 6.30am. While other schools run from 8 am to 4.30-5pm, we are forced to attend classes until 6.30pm. Even after school hours, we have to go to tutorials and then complete our homework following which we go to bed only by 11.30pm. We are not getting enough sleep and we want the school management to reduce the school timings," he said.

Another student complained of the excess SSC exam fee charged by school management.

"While the exam fee fixed by the school education department is Rs 125, the school management has charged Rs 500 from each student," he said.