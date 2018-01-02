Trending#

Hyderabad Police arrest ghazal singer Srinivas for sexually assaulting an RJ

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested Ghazal singer Srinivas on charges of sexually assaulting a Radio Jockey.

 
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Kumar, the complaint against Srinivas was registered on December 29, 2017 by a 30-year-old Radio Jockey under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A of IPC (Which deals with Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment).

 
The woman stated Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last nine months, Kumar said.

 
'He is brand ambassador to the Save Temple NGO organisation, in which the lady was working as a Radio Jockey. And when this person used to visit the office, he called the lady to his room and forcefully hugged her or kissed her,' he said.

 
He added, 'After collecting evidences, she came to police station and lodged a complaint. We registered a case under Section 354, 354 A and 509 IPC, which are bailable and non-bailable sections. Today we arrested the fellow."However, Srinivas, who holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert, has denied the allegation and said he had never misbehaved with her. (ANI) 

 
 

    
   
