Hyderabad: 22-year-old Delhi woman raped in guesthouse; no arrests made so far

The accused, who was part of a gang of four men, threatened the woman with a lighter that was shaped like a gun

A 22-year-old woman tourist from Delhi was allegedly raped by a man on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 at a private guest house in Hyderabad, the police said today.

According to the police, the woman was threatened with a cigarette lighter resembling a pistol by the accused.

In her complaint lodged with the police yesterday, the woman said four men, all in an inebriated condition, entered her room in the guest house on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 and threatened her.

"She stated that one of the men, in his mid-30s, forcibly took her to his adjacent room and raped her," he said.

Srinivas said the victim had come to Hyderabad along with another woman and a man to visit various tourist spots in the city, and all of them were staying in two rooms at the guest house.

Police have registered a case on the charges of rape and under other sections of the IPC.

"No one has been arrested so far. We are investigating the case," the officer added.