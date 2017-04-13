Husband gives triple talaq, wife plans to knock PM's door

In yet another shocking case of triple talaq, a woman from Uttar Pradesh?s Bulandshahr is planning to knock Prime Minister Narendra Modi?s door to seek justice from the divorce system.

Narrating her story of divorce, the woman, Rehana said, ?I got married in Aligarh. It?s been five years that I am married. For two years I was treated well. My father had spent Rs. 30 lakh in my marriage and gave car and jewellery. My in-laws demanded Rs. 10 lakh. I fulfilled that demand. Then again they demanded Rs. 10 lakh but this time I could not fulfil their demand and came back to my house.?

She further said that when she went back to her ?in-laws residence, she got to know about the divorce, adding that it was not done legally.

?I don?t accept this divorce. I want my right from my community. If I don?t get it I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell him that this triple talaq is a torture on women. We want justice from this triple talaq,? she told ANI.

She was sitting on a dharna outside her in-laws residence here after she was refused to let her enter the house.

Meanwhile, women rights activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali termed this as a ?big tragedy?, adding that this system of triple talaq is not mentioned in Quran.

?This is unislamic. Such incidents have increased Islamo phobia. I would say this is deplorable. The matter should not be politicised. This should go out of the system,? she told ANI.

Incidents related to victims of triple talaq have been making headlines for quite some time.

Since the formation of new government in Uttar Pradesh, scores of Muslim women and their representative organisations have urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to frame a policy against the practice of triple talaq, which allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife just by saying ?talaq? thrice.

Several reports have recently shown that many Muslim men even resort to innovative ways like WhatsApp, letter, ads in newspapers and voice call to divorce their wives.

