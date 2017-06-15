Humid day in Delhi, no rain in sight: Weather office

It was a humid day in the national capital today with the maximum temperature hovering around 42 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered

official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of

39.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature recorded by it settled at 28.6

degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Aayangar

recorded a maximum temperature of 42, 39.8, 40.8 and 41.0

degrees, respectively, said a MeT department official.

The humidity level oscillated between 58 and 29 per cent.

The MeT office has predicted overcast conditions with

a possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm in some areas for

tomorrow.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover

around 39 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively," the

weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were

recorded at 41.6 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

