Humanity shamed again! Denied ambulance, man carries infant's dead body in arms

Another incident of apathy towards the poor has come to fore.

A tribal man was compelled to carry the body of newly-born baby in his arms after the hospital allegedly refused to provide him and his wife an ambulance.

While speaking to ANI, Laxan Bhumia said, ?My wife gave birth to a boy in the hospital but he was admitted in the ICU due to his serious condition. The next day the doctor told us that the infant has died. When we asked for an ambulance to go back to our home, we were denied saying it would not be provided for so near a distance.?

?We were asked to take an auto but we did not have money to pay so we had to come back walking carrying the body in arms,? he added.

Laxan?s wife was in labour pain when she was brought to a hospital three kilometers away from their village Bhairav Colony in an ambulance. Unfortunately, they did not get one while going back.

However, Chief District Medical Officer Uday Shankar Mishra said, ?Dead body carrier is available in hospital then why did he carry the body? I will inquire and find out the reason.?

A week back in Uttar Pradesh, a man carried the dead body of his seven-month-old niece on a bicycle after he was denied an ambulance.

In a similar incident, on June 5 in Bihar, a man carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to reach his home for her last rites as he was denied a mortuary van at a government hospital.

