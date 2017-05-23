'Human shield' officer gets Army chief's commendation

Major Leetul Gogoi who courted a row by allegedly tying a 'protestor' to a jeep as a human shield from stone-pelters in Kashmir has been awarded with a commendation for counter insurgency operations.

While the Army did not clarify whether Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card was given before or after the 'human shield' incident, sources said the officer has played an exemplary role in counter-terror operations.

A video showing a man tied to an Army jeep in Kashmir, during the Lok Sabha by-election last month, had gone viral and triggered a controversy.

According to Army sources, Major Gogoi of 53 Rashtria Rifles Battalion has been recently awarded COAS for sustained distinguished service till now in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"While awarding the officer, all factors including notable performance of the officer and overall emerging indicators of the Court of Inquiry have been well considered," Army sources said.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' is considered a prestigious award and is given for distinguished services and devotion to duties.

Reacting to reports last week that Gogoi has been given a clean chit by the Court of Inquiry (CoI) in the 'human shield incident' the Army has clarified that the proceedings are not over yet. The Army said on Monday that the court of inquiry regarding the incident is in under finalisation.

Sources said as an establishment the army backed the officer for the good work done by him.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh had recently written in a newspaper column that Major Gogoi deserves a distinguished service medal for using human shield against stone pelters, calling the officer's action a remarkable presence of mind. His views triggered a debate with many questioning his stand.

"Happy to hear of possible bravery award for 'human shield' officer Major Nitin Gogoi, hope it's true, the officer deserves it," Singh wrote on twitter on Monday evening.