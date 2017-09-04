Huge cache of arms recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa

Days after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail in connection with rape cases, police recovered a huge cache of arms from the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after conviction in two rape cases. The sentence was passed in a special courtroom set up inside the Sunaria jail.

Earlier, four rifles, including an AK 47, pistols and petrol bombs were among weapons seized from the supporters of Ram Rahim Singh after violence following his conviction.

During the trial for the quantum of sentencing, a special court at Rohtak prison had compared Ram Rahim Singh as a wild beast.

“The court is of the view that when the convict did not even spare his own pious disciples and acted like a wild beast, he does not deserve any mercy,” special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh said.

After the sentencing, Ram Rahim also broke down and begged for forgiveness with folded hands.

The court has fined him Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases, of which Rs 14 lakh each would go to the two victims who were part of his sect and were coerced into having sex with him.

The defence counsel sought leniency from the court arguing that Ram Rahim was active in social work and had health issues. He said he will appeal against the orders in a high court.