Hry makes ADCs nodal officers for monitoring agri subsidy

Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in all districts of Haryana have been made the nodal officers for rigorous monitoring and supervision of all subsidy schemes of Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

"This will enable the ADCs to ensure time-bound scheme related monitoring of expenditure and physical progress for the year 2017-18," Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Abhilaksh Likhi said in Ambala today.

He said help desks were also being set up in the offices of Deputy Directors' Agriculture for facilitating the farmers.

Besides, the Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) were being sensitised to inform, educate and apprise the farmers about all schemes, programmes and projects of the department by reaching out to them, the principal secretary said.

