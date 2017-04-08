HP: Mini-bus rolls down hill slope, 15 Kerala tourists injured

Fifteen tourists from Kerala suffered injuries after a mini-bus carrying them rolled 100 feet down a hill slope near Pandoh area today.

The occupants of the bus were all family members hailing from the south Indian state's Malappuram district. They were on their way to Manali from Delhi when the incident occurred at Sukki Bain, between Mandi and Pandoh on the Chandigarh- Manali National Highway 21.

Locals, police and home guard jawans reached the spot immediately after getting word of the incident and started rescue operations.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi.

One of the tourists, Manjoor, said the driver was feeling sleepy and despite requests by the passengers to stop and take rest, continued to drive at a high speed and eventually lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.

Police have registered a case under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)