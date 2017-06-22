How real are CBSE scores?

Only those who score above 95 per cent are real scorers, says CBSE

Whether it was Sarthak Aggarwal, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 topper in 2015, or Raksha Gopal, the current topper, both of whom scored 99.6 per cent, the marks was based on their performance without any effect of the Board's 'moderation policy'.

Over 63,000 students have scored more than 90 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations this year, but only 10,100 of them, including the toppers, who scored above 95 per cent are the 'real scorers', says the board.

As per the CBSE's marks moderation policy, students who have scored below 95 per cent got their marks increased to 95 per cent to create a balance. Up to 10 per cent marks have been increased across the board.

"As per the fifth rule of the Examination By-Laws, the Board needs to create a near pass parity in the marks each year with respect to the previous year. For example, if students scored 90 marks in Mathematics last year, and this year the marks have come down to 80, 10 extra marks will be given to the students to equate the marks," said a senior official in CBSE.

This creates a discrepancy in the process which led the board to reconsider its evaluation process. The board on Tuesday announced that they will form two committees to look into this.

In a meeting of all boards including the CBSE and state boards in April, it was decided that the boards will do away with the policy of moderation from this year. CBSE, however, had to continue it following a Delhi high Court order.

