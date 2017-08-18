How Nitin Gadkari put Modi visit to Rajasthan on fast track

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Udaipur on August 29 has the state BJP leadership on its toes. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami and home minister Gulabchand Kataria are personally overseeing the preparation for the high level programme where Modi would inaugurate projects worth Rs30000 crores.

Modi is visiting the state after almost two and a half years for a programme associated with the government and the party. His last public rally was in February 2015 at Sriganganagar at the launch of the soil health card where he also addressed a public rally.

His absence was being seen as a deadlock in his relations with Raje and now, with Modi visiting this month and a tentative schedule of another trip to the state in October planned, it is a matter of interest as to how the trip materialised. Interestingly it was Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari who is close to Raje who worked it out.

As per a minister in the Raje cabinet, “ Gadkari was invited to launch various prestigious projects spread across the state in Udaipur, Kota and Jaipur on different days. This included the five package road network connecting Udaipur, Gulabpura, Chittorgarhm and Ratanpur in Udaipur, Kota hanging bridge, Jaipur ring road and the proposed Jodhpur ring road.”

Gadkari suggested that the prestigious projects could be clubbed and inaugurated and their foundation stone laid at one go. Since it amounted to several prestigious projects worth Rs30000 crore, the PM should be invited and he would help to facilitate it, the minister added. Gadkari then managed to work out the prime minister’s trip to the Lake City, Udaipur. From here he would jointly address all projects. We are very excited with the visit especially as he is expected to come again in October for the ground breaking ceremony of the Barmer refinery and Parwan dam project, said a senior BJP functionary. Barmer refinery and Parwan are not included in the list of projects to be inaugurated on August 29.

On one hand the statate BJP is excited with the PM’s visit but on the other it is also being seen as the beginning of taming the state for the state for the 2018 assembly election and so consequently the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Rajasthan currently has BJP MPs on all 25 LS seats in the state. The sources said that a team of SPG (special protection group) may visit Udaipur on August 20 to sanitize the venue of the meeting and ensure security protocols required.

Prime projects

The PM will lay foundation stone for second phase of Jaipur ring road with a length of 97.75 km.

Inaugurate Kota hanging bridge

Lay foundation for Jodhpur Ring Road,

Inaugurate 5-package road network in Udaipur.