Housewife shares OTP number six times to lady conman, gets duped

A 47 year old housewife allegedly became the victim of Credit card fraud after she gave One Time Password (OTP) six times to a female caller. The woman did not realize that the money from her credit card was being siphoned off. The woman lost Rs 44,999 in six transactions made by the fraudster. The Manpada police have registered a case of cheating in this regard.

According to police, the woman, a Sion resident was at her Dombivli residence when she received a call from an unknown woman. The woman allegedly convinced the housewife that she was from her credit card company and wanted to unblock the card. The female caller later went ahead to seek OTP from the woman.

"The complainant woman had panicked after getting the call after which she gave the OTP number to the female caller. Total of six transactions were completed until the victim learnt about the fraud.", said a Manpada police officer.

"We have registered a case of cheating of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. We have forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Cell for tracing the contact number and verifying the bank account details", said the officer.