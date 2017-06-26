Hope PM Modi shares vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Ahead of the much awaited meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, Divine Shakti Foundation president Sadhvi Bhagwati on Sunday hoped the vision of ?

Ahead of the much awaited meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, Divine Shakti Foundation president Sadhvi Bhagwati on Sunday hoped the vision of ?Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? was conveyed to the U.S. President by the Prime Minister.

?Hope Modi ji will be able to share with Trump our beautiful vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. I hope, pray and faith that he will touch and transform Mr. Trump and also the relationship with U.S. and India that he has already made so strong and so wonderful with President Obama and he will continue with President Trump,? she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Pramarth Niketan Ashram?s spiritual Head Chidanand Saraswati asserted that it?s a historic moment for both India and America as two great leaders, democracies and nations are coming together.

?I believe this is a historic moment for both India and America, two nations, two great leaders and two great democracies coming together. Leaders are fearless, both are ready to accept challenges and both have the capability to bring change in the society,? he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a round table meeting with US business leaders here, including the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

At the conference, the Prime Minister stressed that the whole world is looking at India today adding that growth for New Delhi also presents a win-win partnership for the United States.

Prime Minister Modi who touched down the Andrews Air Force base in Washington yesterday is on a bilateral visit to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

He would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the visit, India's Ambassador to the U.S., Navtej Sarna, said that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump would discuss crucial issues such as counter-terrorism, security and cyber security.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he is expecting a very robust discussion to take place between the two leaders.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)