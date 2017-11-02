Hooch tragedy triggers raids in dry Bihar

The Bihar police have launched special drives and mounted raids to round up those involved in the illegal manufacture, sale or consumption of liquor across the dry state.

The move comes after four people lost their lives and two took ill due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rohtas district last week, prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to direct the cops to check supply of illicit liquor. The tragedy left the government which enforced total prohibition on April 5, 2016.

In capital Patna alone, nearly 300 people have been arrested since the launch of the special drive on October 29. The cops have seized several litres of "desi" and foreign-made liquor besides destroying local breweries. "Our team had to fight stone-pelters during a raid," said ASP Rakesh Dubey.

Over 50 involved in liquor trade have been arrested in raids conducted in Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur districts while at least five were taken into custody in East Champaran. Sources said hotels and restaurants are particularly being checked for liquor, while patrolling in border areas too has increased.

The tragedy has singed the police department too. More than 200 policemen are facing suspension for dereliction of duty, said the sources.

The hooch deaths have given the Opposition fresh ammo to attack the government, with RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav claiming that prohibition is a total failure in Bihar where liquor is now being "home-delivered". He said on Wednesday, "Some top JD-U leaders are taking a cut from liquor mafias. What more does one need to say on that?"

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Lalu's son and leader of opposition in assembly, said, "The CM should make public how many of his party leaders and workers have been booked under the prohibition law?" asked Tejashwi, who had earlier shared the picture of a "liquor mafia cum JD-U worker" clicking a selfie with the CM. The JD-U man was later dismissed from the party.