Hooch tragedy accused sacked from JD(U) after picture with Nitish Kumar goes viral

The party has been left red-faced

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's photograph and selfies with 2012 Bihar hooch tragedy accused Rakesh Singh has left the Janata Dal (United) red-faced. Acting swiftly, the party terminated the membership of Singh on Tuesday.

The move comes two days after the JD(U) supremo was photographed with Singh at the former's official residence in Patna on Sunday.

The party stated that Singh has been expelled post allegations of his involvement with liquor mafia in the state.

Earlier, ousted Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to slam the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the tweets, Tejaswi Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar by calling his liquor ban a hoax.

A photo of Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar with the prime accused in the Bhojpur hooch tragedy has gone viral and Tejaswi shared the picture on his Twitter handle by slamming the CM. Rakesh who recently met the Chief Minister and clicked a selfie.

Tejaswi shared the selfie of the duo by calling the CM a 'Chavi Kumar' and slamming him for supporting a criminal like Rakesh.

Rakesh Singh, who is the prime accused in the hooch case is also the JDU block president of the Udwant Nagar in Bhojpur district.