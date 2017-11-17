'Hooch' kills three more in dry Bihar

The locals, however, alleged that the police want to cover up the hooch deaths.

Barely three weeks after four persons died in hooch tragedy in Rohtas district, three more deaths were reported due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Basauli village in Vaishali on Wednesday night. The locals said the deceased — Arun Patel, Lal Babu Paswan and Devendra Paswan — all in their 40s, had consumed spurious liquor along with some other men at a local villager's place on Monday evening.

"They complained of nausea, vomiting etc and were taken to a local hospital where the three died. Two of them died on Tuesday and were immediately cremated by their family members while Arun's body has been sent for postmortem," said a local police officer.

Vaishali superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said, "It will only be clear after the postmortem reports are received whether they died due to hooch or some other illness. We were told by the family members that they were also suffering from other ailments. An investigation has been launched into it."

Sources said the police are also on the lookout for those who have taken ill after allegedly consuming liquor, though no headway has been made on that front. "One person has been detained for interrogation," the source added.

The locals, however, alleged that the police want to cover up the hooch deaths. "The local chowkidar used to sell liquor and the cops never took any action against him," said a resident of Basauli village.

This is the third hooch tragedy in Bihar, where total alcohol prohibition was enforced on April 5, 2016. Earlier, on October 28, four persons died and two others took ill after consuming spurious liquor in Danwar village of Rohtas while over 15 persons died due to illicit liquor in Gopalganj's Khajurbani district in August last year.

THIRD TRAGEDY