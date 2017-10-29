Hooch kills four in 'dry' Bihar, 9 cops suspended

At least four persons died and two others took ill after consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident makes a mockery of the total alcohol prohibition in the state, enforced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 5, 2016.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Danwar village under Kachhawa police station, nearly 120 km from the capital, Patna, late on Friday night."Six villagers were drinking liquor. Soon, they developed symptoms of nausea, headache, and uneasiness, and informed their family members," stated a Bihar police press note.

The press note further stated, "While two of them died before any medical aid could reach them, two others died at a local hospital. The condition of the remaining two is critical and they are undergoing treatment."

The angry locals then staged a protest demonstration for several hours, demanding action against the local cops for "shielding illegal liquor business in the area". It prompted the police department to swing into action and all nine officers at the Kachhawa station, from SHO Mukesh Kumar to the chowkidar, were suspended. A showcause notice was also issued to the circle inspector and SDPO, while action has been recommended against the Excise Department officials. Besides, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP P K Thakur said senior officers were probing the matter and villagers, along with both patients, will be interrogated soon. "The investigation will be completed at the earliest and we will recommend a speedy trial in the case. Death sentence is the maximum punishment in such cases," he said.

The Opposition, however, was quick to attack the government, stating that Nitish announced prohibition only because of his "prime ministerial ambitions". "Nitish ji formed the government with those who had called alcohol prohibition Act a draconian law. He just makes laws to be in news and is not serious about the implementation. The police's failure to curb crime is directly proportional to his own failure," tweeted Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

This is the second major hooch tragedy in Bihar since the ban. In August last year, over 15 people had died after consuming illegal liquor in Gopalganj's Khajurbani district.