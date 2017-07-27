Hoax busted: WhatsApp forward of ‘submerged Chandigarh airport’ is actually Chennai airport from 2015 floods

The image was doing the rounds on WhatsApp

A picture has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp claiming to be a flooded Mohali Airport.

Some people even shared the image, claiming it was a submerged Ahmedabad Airport.

However, DNA got in touch with the Chandigarh Airport authorities, who debunked the picture as false, saying that the image had been doing the rounds on social media all day.

The picture goes back to the 2015 floods that hit Tamil Nadu. Airport services had been halted for a few days, after the runway got submerged under water.