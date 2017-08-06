History lessons for Guj Cong MLAs

The 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat, camping in Bengaluru for eight days, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The MLAs were sent to learn about Nehru-Gandhi family’s sacrifice for strengthening the Congress party in India. Special academicians and psephologists were appointed to train them for new age politics vis-à-vis the trends in past.

However, messages went viral that the MLAs were enjoying at the resort, while people back in Gujarat continue to be affected by floods. The Congress party members blame the BJP for this misleading campaign.

Spokesperson of Congress Manish Doshi said, “The BJP ran a false campaign that our MLAs were enjoying there. In fact, they underwent a training for seven days, which was regarding the party, and its history, organisational skills, media and communication, leadership and others.”

A special lecture on leadership and strategical planning was conducted by experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Leadership Institute on the first day. On the second day, they were given training on communication with people in public meetings, on mainstream media and social media.

A special training on booth management and strengthening organisation was also conducted.