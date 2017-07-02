Hindu-Muslim riots, caste-based conflicts should not be part

Textbooks today are aimed at creating "activists" and not educating students, and subjects such as Hindu-Muslim riots and caste-based conflicts should not be part of school curriculum, according to newly appointed ICSSR Chief Braj Bihari Kumar.

Kumar, an anthropologist who took over as the head of the apex body promoting research in social sciences last month, also believes that universities like JNU are becoming a "nurturing ground" for activists.

The 76-year-old Kumar also believes that caste-based conflicts and intolerance in the country are "fringe" phenomena and should not be seen as a reflection of the Indian society.

"Textbooks are not meant for making students activists but for educating them. Unfortunately the books are driven by an agenda today and there is a need for a curriculum rehaul.

Subjects like Hindu-Muslim riots and caste-based conflicts should not form basis of students' mindset and their grooming," Kumar told

