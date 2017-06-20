'Hindu-Muslim problem won't be solved without a civil war': Tripura Governor quotes SP Mookerjee

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy sparked outrage over a tweet in which he quoted SP Mookerjee.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday drew flak on the social media over his controversial tweet where he quoted a statement from Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's diary entry which stated that the 'Hindu-Muslim problem won't be solved without a Civil War'.

'Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: "The Hindu-Muslim problem won't b solved without a Civil War". So much like Lincoln!,' Roy tweeted on June 18.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: "The Hindu-Muslim problem won't b solved without a Civil War". So much like Lincoln! — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 18, 2017

Roy in his tweet said that because of that, Muhammad Ali Jinnah instigated a civil war and got his Pakistan.

"I was quoting a diary of 70 years back, pre-partition India. And it was prophetic. Because Jinnah unleashed that civil war 7 months later. And Jinnah won that civil war and got his Pakistan. That is ALSO something Dr Mookerjee predicted,' he added.

I was quoting a diary of 70 years back,pre-partition India. And it was prophetic. Because Jinnah unleashed that civil war 7 months later — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 19, 2017

Roy's comment soon drew sharp reactions on Twitter with people calling him out for instigating communal tension and some even called for his arrest.

'You tweeting such crap is holding constitutional post of governor #Shame,' said a Twitter user.

Roy later hit back at the Twitteretti and put another tweet saying that 'couple of dozen dimwits' trolled him for his previous tweet assuming that he was advocating for the civil war at the present time, when he was just 'quoting it'.

'Instantly couple of dozen dimwits began trolling that I was advocating a civil war. None stopped to ponder that I was QUOTING,not ADVOCATING,' he tweeted.

Instantly couple of dozen dimwits began trolling that I was advocating a civil war. None stopped to ponder that I was QUOTING,not ADVOCATING — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 19, 2017

This not the first time when Roy has stirred controversy with his tweets.Earlier in 2015, he described people attending Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's funeral as 'potential terrorists' and said 'they ought to be kept under surveillance.'