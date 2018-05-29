Hindu Mahasabha requests govt to replace Mahatma Gandhi's picture on currency with Savarkar

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has requested the Central government to replace the picture of Mahatma Gandhi from the Indian currency with the picture of social reformer Veer Savarkar.

ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani has even demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

The ABHM said that Savarkar paid a great role in India's freedom movement and hence should be paid respect by featuring him on the currency.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar coined the term 'Hindutva' and wrote his famous ideological treatise, 'Hindutva: Who is a Hindu'.