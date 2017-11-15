Hindu Mahasabha inaugurates 'temple' of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior, Congress terms it as Mahatma Gandhi's insult

Nathuram Gose, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi on the cold morning of January 30, 1948, now has a 'temple' dedicated to him.

Hindu Mahasabha installed a statue of Mahatma's assassin in their Gwalior office on Wednesday.

The officials of right wing organisation said that the Madhya Pradesh city was the last place Godse stayed before the January 30 assassination. According to News18 report, Jaiveer Bharadwaj, vice president of Hindu Mahasabha, said that Gwalior was Godse's 'karmabhoomi' and that he bought the gun in the city itself.

Calling it a freedom of expression, Hindu Mahasabha says that there's democracy in the country and people have right to say what they want.

Amid Vedic chants and prayers, the bust was installed to mark the 68th 'anniversary' of Godse's execution.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said that party is planning to file a sedition case against those involved in the temple issue.

The Congress has also slammed it and called it as insult of Mahatma Gandhi. According to an HT report, Gwalior mayor Vivek Shejwalkar said that in case a person wants to set up a shrine in his/her house or office, there's no need of any permission.

Earlier also Hindu Mahasabha has tried to put Godse in different light. Previously, they installed Godse statute in Meerut.