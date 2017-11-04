Is it bot? Himanta Biswa Sarma writes to Twitter over exceptional rise in number of RTs

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to Twitter suspecting automated 'bots' involvement in sudden surge of retweets of one his recent tweet on Saturday .

"Some unlikely characters have started to retweet one of my recent tweets on my Twitter handle @himantabiswa, and in large numbers," Assam health minister said in his mail to company's Vice-President for policy Colin Crowell.

Intrigued at sudden surge in RT of a tweet by me. Suspecting those mastering in bots, I wrote to @Twitter for action @misskaul @ColinCrowell pic.twitter.com/rg3MyvXjND — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2017

The BJP leader also said that it may be one his political rivals who may have instigated such the 'bots' move in a bid to defame him.

Recently, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle 'OfficeofRG' was in the middle of bots controversy. Several claimed that automated bots were behind the mass retweeting of Rahul Gandhi's tweets.

A media report cited one of Gandhi's tweet on October 15 where he retweeted US President Donald Trump's tweet saying 'Modi ji quick, looks like President Trump needs another hug'. This tweet was retweeted more than 30,000 times and received much attention.