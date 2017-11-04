Himachal polls | Burn my effigy if you want, but I won't be cowed down, PM Modi attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress during the Himachal Pradesh election campaign today.

“I have heard that Congress has lost the trust of it's own leaders and is looking for rebels in other parties,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Kangra's Rait.

“I haven't come here to ask you to make BJP win. I have come here to ask you to give it a 3/4th majority,” he added.

Talking about the November 8 anniversary of the demonetization, he said, 'They're going to celebrate 8 November as black day and burn my effigies. They don't know Modi is disciple of Sardar Patel and won't be cowed down.'

“People who were habitual looters and have had to return their loot today won't let me be at peace. Even you know that,' the Prime Minister said.