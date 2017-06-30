Hills people need to adopt to changing climatic conditions:Guv

Meghalaya Governor BL Purohit today said hills people will have to adapt to the fast changing climatic condition as the impact of climate change will be felt immediately.

"The impact of climate change is going to be felt immediately and more acutely in the hilly areas than in the plains. So people of the hills have to struggle a lot to adapt to the fast changing climatic conditions," the governor said while addressing at the valedictory function of a three day workshop on climate change here.

He said climate-dependent sectors like agriculture, animal husbandry and water resources are going to be impacted due to climate change, and the people will be stressed even more.

Stating that hilly states like Meghalaya with more than 70 per cent people dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, the Governor said the impact of climate change is going to be felt immediately and more acutely in the hilly areas than in the plains.

Purohit also warned that climate sensitive floriculture, horticulture and tea cultivation will be impacted if the impact of climate change is not controlled which could result in affecting the economy and livelihoods of the state itself.

Pointing out that there has been a considerable deterioration in the quality of the environment during the past one decades, the governor said these were due to population pressure, conversion of forest land into agricultural fields, deforestation, urbanization, mining and industrialization.

Acknowledging the contribution made by the rural communities towards preserving and protecting forests, Purohit said most preservation has been taken up by the rural communities and not necessarily by the state.

"The sacred forests are a living example of such community consciousness. The traditional ethos and the ethics of the environment, of the society should not be undermined under any circumstances," he said.

The governor also envisaged the role to be played by these communities in its Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP).

