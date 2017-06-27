Heavy rains lash HP, monsoon to reach state by June 30

Intermittent heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh even as the Met office predicted that the monsoon was not likely to hit the state before June 30.

The normal date of arrival of monsoon is June 26 but last year it had arrived on June 30 and this year also the monsoon is likely to arrive around the same date, Director Meteorological Office Manmohan Singh said.

The local Met office has issued warning of heavy rains at isolated places in mid and low hills of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur districts in the next 24 hours and predicted a wet spell in the region upto July 3.

Sarkaghart in Mandi which received 56 mm of rains in the past 24 hours was the wettest followed by Sundernagar 43 mm, Dharamshala 40 mm, Kangra 38 mm, Mandi 33 mm, Nahan 25 mm, Kheri 20 mm, Baijnath and Gohar 18 mm each, Baldwara 15 mm, Manali and Palmapur 13 each, Hamirpur 11mm, Bhoranj 9 mm, Poanta Sahib and Nurpur 8 mm each, Solan 6 mm and Kandaghat 5 mm.

The month-long dry spell came to an end with intermittent rains lashing Hamirpur. As Beas river and its tributaries are in spate, authorities have advised people not to go near the river and rivulets for their own safety.

Road traffic in various parts of the district was hampered due to rains and the PWD workers were busy in removing the debris from the roads.

Maximum temperatures decreased by 2 to 3 degrees.

Una was hottest with a day temperature of 35 degrees followed by Bhuntar 31 degrees, Kangra 30.2 degrees, Sundernagar 29.8 degrees, Dharamshala 28 degrees, Nahan 27.8 degrees, Manali 27 degrees, Solan 26 degree, Shimla 23.6 degrees and Kalpa 22.8 degrees Celsius.

However, there was no appreciable change in the minimum temperatures and Manali recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa 15 degrees, Keylong 16.9 degrees while the key tourist resorts of Shimla and Dharamshala and Shimla were at 17.6 degrees and 18.8 degrees Celsius.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)