Heat wave sweeps parts of Rajasthan, Barmer hottest

Heat wave swept several parts of Rajasthan where Barmer was the hottest registering a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner, Churu and Srigangangar recorded maximum of 45 degrees Celsius while Jaisalmer, Kota and Jodhpur recorded day temperature of 44.8, 44.6 and 44. 4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to Met department here.

In Dholpur also, blistering heat paralysed normal life with people preferring to stay indoors. The district recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius during the day.

Weather conditions would remain the same with possibility of severe heat wave conditions at several places in the state over the next 48 hours, officials said.

