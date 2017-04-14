Heat wave sweeps parts of Raj, Jaisalmer hottest at 45.6 deg C

Normal life was affected due to heat wave sweeping parts of Rajasthan with Jaisalmer being the hottest place recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Barmer sizzled at 45.4 degrees Celsius, while Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in the western part of the desert state.

Bikaner, Churu, Kota and Jodhpur recorded maximum temperatures of 44.5 degrees Celsius, 44.2 degrees Celsius, 44.1 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department here said, adding day temperatures at other stations were below 44 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted severe heat wave conditions at a few places in the state till Sunday and possibility of further rise in temperatures.

